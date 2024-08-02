Democrats tease Donald Trump with ad campaign for skipping debate with Kamala Harris

PENNSYLVANIA, US: In a bold move, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) launched an aggressive advertising campaign targeting Donald Trump for his reluctance to debate Kamala Harris.

This campaign, unveiled on Friday, accuses the former president of being a “convicted felon afraid to debate,” questioning whether his stance on abortion might be the reason for his hesitation.

The DNC has strategically purchased large ads that dominate the digital homepages of major local newspapers in states where Trump plans to campaign in the coming weeks. The first ads appeared on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s homepage ahead of Trump’s visit to Georgia’s capital on Saturday.

According to the DNC, this ad campaign will follow him through local news outlets at each rally stop.

This advertising assault comes on the heels of a dramatic shift in the presidential race. Trump emerged as the clear victor in his June 27 debate with President Joe Biden, whose faltering performance renewed voters’ concerns about his age. The two had agreed to a second debate on September 10.

However, after Biden unexpectedly dropped out of the race on July 21 and endorsed Kamala Harris, Trump announced on July 25 that he wouldn’t debate Harris, claiming she was not the official candidate.

He cited former President Barack Obama’s delay in endorsing Harris as evidence of a lack of support for her bid. Obama endorsed Harris the following day.

Despite Trump’s refusal, Harris has turned the issue into a rallying cry. During a campaign rally on Tuesday, she directly challenged Trump, urging him to reconsider: “I do hope you’ll reconsider. Meet me on the debate stage … because as the saying goes, if you’ve got something to say, say it to my face.”

Recent polls show a tight race between Harris and Trump, who had enjoyed a more significant lead over Biden following the first debate. Trump has suggested moving the September 10 debate, scheduled to air on ABC News, to Fox News.

Last week, during a phone call with reporters, Trump was asked if he’d commit to debating Harris at least once. He responded: “Oh, yes, absolutely. I’d want to,” emphasizing that there was an obligation to debate.

In an interview on Monday, Fox host Laura Ingraham repeatedly pressed Trump on whether he would commit to a debate. “The answer is yes, but I can also make a case for not doing it,” Trump said, leaving his intentions ambiguous.

On Friday, Trump reiterated his stance on Fox Business Network’s Mornings with Maria, saying, “Well, I want to. Right now, I say, ‘Why should I do a debate?’ I’m leading in the polls, and everybody knows her, everybody knows me.”

According to Trump, a debate with Harris isn’t necessary as voters already understand where both candidates stand on critical issues.

The DNC’s campaign aims to keep the pressure on Trump, highlighting his evasiveness as a point of contention and energizing Harris’s supporters as the campaign trail heats up.