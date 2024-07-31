NATIONAL

Renowned comedian actor Sardar Kamal passes away

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Sardar Kamal, the celebrated comedian actor known for his significant contributions to Pakistani cinema and theater, has passed away at the age of 52.

Kamal, who died of a heart attack, was a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, recognised for his remarkable talent and infectious humor.

His mortal remains will be transported to Faisalabad, his hometown, where his funeral will be held.

Throughout his illustrious career, Sardar Kamal starred in over 30 films, bringing laughter and joy to audiences with his impeccable comedic timing.

His contributions were not limited to films; he also left an indelible mark on the theater scene with his performances in countless stage dramas.

Kamal’s ability to evoke laughter and spread happiness earned him a cherished place in the hearts of many.

His legacy will continue to live on through his memorable performances and the smiles he brought to countless fans. His passing is a great loss to the entertainment industry and to all who knew and admired him.

