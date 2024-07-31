Gujranwala court grants post-arrest bail to PTI’s Aliya Hamza in May 9 case

GUJRANWALA: The district and session court Gujranwala on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Aliya Hamza and ordered her release in a case pertaining to May 9 riots.

The district and session court heard the bail plea of the incarcerated PTI leader as the ATC judge was on leave. The court accepted the application and granted Aliya Hamza the post-bail against surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

Earlier on June 7, the Anti-Terrorism Court Gujranwala had granted a four-day physical remand of PTI leader Aliya Hamza in a May 9 violence case.

The PTI leader was produced before the Gujranwala court wherein police sought her 14-day remand.

The court rejected police request and granted four-day physical remand of Aliya Hamza and directed authorities to present her at next hearing.

On June 6, the police re-arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Aliya Hamza in another case pertaining to violence on May 9 after she was granted bail in a case.

The police officials stated that the PTI activist was arrested from outside the Sargodha jail.

Police officials further said that Aliya Hamza wanted to Gujranwala police in a case related to violence on May 9.

It is pertinent to mention here that Aliya Hamza is facing several vandalism cases after May 9 riots that triggered across Pakistan after former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan was whisked away from Islamabad High Court premises by paramilitary Rangers in a corruption case.

The arrest followed violent clashes broke out across Pakistan, which saw Army installations and Corps Commander’s House in Lahore, known Jinnah House, also came under attack during the protests.

Subsequently, the state launched a vigorous crackdown on PTI leadership and workers across country and arrested thousands leaders and workers of the party.