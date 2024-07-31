Prince William, Kate ‘incredibly worried’ as details of next possible PR disaster emerge

Princess Kate is reportedly “incredibly worried” about an upcoming TV series centered on the Royal Family, while William is providing reassurance to ease her concerns.

The new show, titled Royal Spin, is being penned by Omid Scobie, the author behind two controversial books about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Finding Freedom and Endgame. Both books created quite a stir within the Royal Family due to their provocative claims.

The fictional series follows an American PR advisor who transitions from a high-pressure political career in Washington to a communications role at Buckingham Palace.

With the series’ release date still unknown, Kate and William are said to be anxious about its potential portrayal of the Royal Family. Past shows like The Crown have sparked controversy over their depiction of royal members.

A source shared with a private news outlet: “The show’s synopsis closely mirrors Meghan and Harry’s story, albeit under the guise of a fictional drama. Kate is deeply worried about the possible storylines.”

The insider added, “William has assured her that the public will see through it, as they always do.”

In Scobie’s latest book, Endgame, he claimed that Prince Harry is perceived as a “threat to the crown.” Scobie wrote, “These are probably sad realizations that will be had far too late in the journey. In the eyes of some within the institution, Harry is a threat to the crown. His freedom to think independently of the institution has made him an enemy.”