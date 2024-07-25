NATIONAL

Former PML-N leader opposes PTI ban, cites public support

By Staff Report
Mohammad Zubair, Pakistan's privatization minister, speaks during an interview in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Friday, Dec. 4, 2015. Of all the shoddily run Pakistani state-run companies that Zubair needs to sell in the next year, he says none is worse than Pakistan Steel Mills Corp. Photographer: Asad Zaidi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Zubair criticized the government’s stance on banning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating that it is one of the country’s most popular political parties.

In an interview with a private TV channel on Wednesday, Zubair expressed opposition to any ban on political parties, including PTI, emphasizing that such restrictions hinder the country’s development.

His remarks followed Information Minister Attaullah Tarar’s reaffirmation of the government’s decision to ban PTI, citing it as a principled stance. Tarar mentioned ongoing consultations with Pakistan Peoples Party and discussions with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, asserting strong public support for the ban.

Zubair, the former Sindh governor, highlighted that approximately 70% of Pakistanis oppose banning PTI, criticizing attempts by other parties to pursue such measures.

Questioning the selective application of Article 6 in politics, Zubair argued against its use unless the constitution was disregarded entirely.

He also alleged that the PML-N utilized the May 9 incident for political gain.

PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif echoed Zubair’s sentiments, asserting that regardless of a party’s support level, banning it would be unjust. Latif criticized the past wrongful arrest of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, emphasizing the need for corrective measures.

