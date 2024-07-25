Khalilur Rehman raises questions over abductors’ claims involving actors

Renowned screenwriter and dramatist Khalilur Rehman Qamar disclosed in a podcast interview that his recent kidnapping ordeal involved mention of actors Noman Ijaz and Saba Qamar by the abductors.

Qamar narrated his harrowing experience, revealing his initial hesitation in filing a police report due to the mention of Noman Ijaz and Saba Qamar by the kidnappers.

“I have strong personal disagreements with Noman Ijaz, although I acknowledge his acting prowess. Similarly, despite any differences with Saba Qamar, I respect her as an artist. These individuals are unlikely to be involved in such criminal activities,” Qamar stated, implying that the abductors may have used these names to confuse him mentally.

During the interview, Qamar expressed astonishment at the support he received from his Indian fans during the ordeal, contrasting it with the criticism and ridicule he faced in Pakistan. “I was uncertain about the motives of my kidnappers. My primary concern was for the safety of my wife and daughters. At one point during the torture, I even urged them to kill me if they wished,” he added.

While his wife now desires to leave Pakistan due to the trauma caused by the incident, Qamar affirmed his deep attachment to his homeland and affirmed that he has no intentions of emigrating.

The kidnapping incident occurred recently in Lahore, where Qamar was lured to a residence under the pretext of discussing a drama project. Upon arrival, armed men abducted him and proceeded to rob him.

Following Qamar’s payment of a substantial ransom, the kidnappers released him. The Sundar police station in Lahore has registered a case based on Qamar’s detailed statement.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the suspects subjected Qamar to physical abuse and transported him to multiple locations. Qamar reported that the kidnappers threatened his life and extorted money from his family. Additionally, they stole his mobile phone, watch, and cash, and withdrew Rs250,000 from his ATM card.

In his formal statement to the police, Qamar described being blindfolded and abandoned in a secluded area by the perpetrators before they fled.