ECP delays hearing on women’s quota in election tickets

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has deferred its hearing until August 7 regarding the issue of political parties failing to allocate 5% of general election tickets to women.

Conducted by a 4-member bench led by ECP member Nisar Durrani, the hearing highlighted that several parties have not met the mandated 5% quota for women on general seats, often distributing tickets in constituencies with minimal party support. Notably, 10 parties were found non-compliant with this requirement.

During the proceedings, the ECP deliberated on potential consequences for parties failing to adhere to the quota, including the withdrawal of election symbols. Records indicated that the Balochistan National Party (BNP) Mengal allocated only 3.84% of its tickets to women.

BNP Mengal’s counsel requested a two-week extension, while representatives from Tehreek-e-Labaik and Sulaiman Khan Tribes Movement also sought additional time to respond.

Counsel for Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan Noorani mentioned that their candidates, including a female nominee, withdrew in favor of the People’s Party, prompting the court to request a written statement with an affidavit.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Ideological Party’s lawyer claimed compliance with the quota in Punjab but acknowledged challenges in other provinces.

The ECP also raised queries regarding the application of the 5% quota to the Senate, seeking clarification on the terms “Parliament” and “Provincial Assemblies” as defined in the Election Act.

Several parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, Awami National Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan Imam Noorani, Pakistan Awami Tehreek, Pakistan Rah Haq, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S), did not attend the hearing. The ECP issued another notice to these parties and adjourned the hearing until August 7.

The case originated from a complaint filed by Aurat Foundation on February 6, highlighting widespread non-compliance with the 5% women’s quota in general seats.

This postponement underscores ongoing efforts by the ECP to enforce gender equality measures in Pakistan’s electoral processes.