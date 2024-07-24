Qureshi’s judicial remand extended for 12 days in May 9 cases

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of PTI’s vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi for 12 more days in seven cases about May 9 riots.

The court ordered the police to submit challan of the case by August 5. Due to security concerns, Qureshi was not produced in court, and the prosecution requested a proceeding without his presence.

The court allowed the proceeding without Qureshi’s presence and marked through a video WhatsApp call.

Earlier, the PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi was sent on judicial remand over alleged involvement in May 9 riots.

The court after rejecting the plea to extend the physical remand, sent the PTI leader to judicial remand under police custody for 14 days.

Qureshi, who is already in jail, was interrogated in Adiala Jail during his physical remand period.

It is to be noted that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had acquitted former prime minister Imran Khan and PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in cypher case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict on the pleas challenging their conviction in the Cypher Case.

In January this year, PTI founder and party’s vice-chairman were sentenced to 10 years each in prison in Cypher Case.

However, the two are not expected to be released from prison due to Imran’s arrest in a new Toshakhana reference and Qureshi’s arrest in May 9 cases.