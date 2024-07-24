CM Gandapur ‘accepts’ demands of Bannu jirga leaders

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has agreed to all the demands put forward by the Bannu Aman Jirga, as reported by a section of media.

The agreement was reached in a meeting held earlier this week, sources revealed on Wednesday.

Sources familiar with the discussions indicated that the jirga called for dismantling armed groups in the province, empowering the police with enhanced night patrols, allowing the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to conduct search operations, and ensuring that missing persons are presented before courts.

During a meeting held late Monday, CM Gandapur addressed the concerns of the Bannu jirga members. He clarified the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) position on Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, describing it as a strategic approach rather than a conventional military operation.

“The ISPR has clarified that Azm-e-Istehkam is a strategy to combat terrorism and extremism,” Gandapur informed the jirga members.

The jirga’s demands will be presented to the apex committee in a meeting expected tomorrow. The session will outline the terms of reference (ToRs) for establishing a committee to investigate the Bannu incident, according to sources.

The forthcoming apex committee meeting will include K-P chief secretary, additional secretary home, corps commander Peshawar, K-P inspector general (IG), and other senior officials.

It is worth noting that several political parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), Awami National Party (ANP), and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), had expressed concerns over the launch of the new operation, urging the authorities to consult parliament.

ISPR Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry emphasised during a press conference in Rawalpindi that Azm-e-Istehkam is a comprehensive counter-terrorism campaign, not a military operation.

Detailing the new counterterrorism strategy, Gandapur informed the jirga that the K-P police and the CTD would conduct search operations, with security forces providing support as needed. The provincial police will handle actions against armed individuals and increase patrolling duties.

The CM also announced measures to strengthen the police and CTD in Bannu, including recruitment drives and additional vehicles. In the same meeting, Gandapur assured the jirga leaders that Jumma Khan Road would soon be reopened for movement.

Adviser to K-P CM on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif stated that the apex committee operates independently on national security matters. He emphasised that steps would be taken to eliminate terrorism across the province, not just in Bannu.

“The Bannu [firing] incident will be addressed in the upcoming apex committee session, including the establishment of a commission to investigate the incident,” Saif said.

The situation in Bannu escalated after a firing incident during the Bannu Peace March last week, which resulted in one death and 22 injuries. According to the DG ISPR, some armed participants in the march opened fire, prompting a response from army personnel.

The DG ISPR explained the army’s standard operating procedures (SOP) in such situations, noting that any approaching “anarchist group” is first warned before being engaged. He highlighted the role of digital platforms in amplifying the incident, indicating a link between digital and ground-level terrorism.