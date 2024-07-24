Punjab government decides to abolish all commerce colleges in province

The Punjab government has announced the abolition of all government commerce colleges across the province, with a plan to convert these institutions into information technology (IT) colleges.

The Punjab Department of Higher Education has begun working on this project, aiming to revitalize the province’s educational landscape and address the evolving needs of the job market.

This decision will impact all 85 government commerce colleges in Punjab, which are set to be restructured and upgraded to IT colleges.

According to sources, this change is in response to a noticeable decline in student enrollment and interest in commerce programs. Reports from the Higher Education Department reveal that student numbers in each commerce college have dropped to fewer than a hundred.

Sources further indicate that the government currently spends up to Rs300,000 per commerce student, a significant expenditure prompting the need for a more efficient use of educational resources. By transitioning these colleges to IT institutes, the government aims to reduce costs and better align educational offerings with current global job market trends.

As part of this transformation, experts will be recruited, and new facilities introduced in the IT colleges. These will include “co-working” offices designed to support young IT entrepreneurs and e-libraries to enhance research and learning. The initiative is expected to create a robust environment for technological innovation and entrepreneurship among students.

Sources also mentioned that the project’s implementation is set to begin within the next 10 days, with a focus on completing the conversion promptly.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat emphasized the importance of this shift to position Punjab competitively in the global IT industry.

“This decision to convert our commerce colleges into IT institutes is driven by the need to stay competitive in the rapidly advancing IT sector,” said Hayat. “We are committed to providing our students with the skills and resources necessary to excel in a technology-driven world.”

This ambitious reform by the Punjab government reflects a broader trend towards integrating technology and innovation into educational frameworks to better prepare students for future career opportunities