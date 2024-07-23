Human migration as a non-traditional security threat

In present times, the concept of security does not refer only to traditional military security. Its scope has broadened to include human security and global harmony beyond national interest. Considering the contemporary security concept, human migration can also be categorized as a non-traditional security threat. Migration is the movement of people from one place to another for settlement, seeking improved lifestyles, better opportunities, and escaping conflict. It can profoundly affect individuals and societies. The implications of migration become evident in the resulting economic imbalance, cultural devolution, challenging policy formulations, altered demography, and climate degradation of both the region left and the locality settled.

Human migration is not a new phenomenon. It has been a part of human history, from the early hunter-gatherers to the diverse migrations of recent times. Understanding this historical perspective is crucial in comprehending the current global migration process and its impacts. These cross-region migrations have played a significant role in shaping civilizations with diverse cultures. The industrialization period, the era of decolonization, and the World Wars have all contributed to the global migration process.

One of the most significant implications of human migration is its economic impact. The host country often faces numerous challenges and strains on its public sectors, such as health, housing, and education. Additionally, there is a downward pressure on wages in sectors like construction and development, where low-skilled labor is prevalent. For the origin state, the loss of skilled individuals can exacerbate existing economic conditions. The exclusion of highly skilled people directly hampers the economic growth of society, potentially leading to further economic collapse.

In parallel, human migration also impacts the cultural landscape. In reality, migration has the potential to create cultural diversity in the host country, which can enrich the nation’s cultural landscape and bolster tolerance and mutual co-existence. However, it also has some challenges.

For instance, language barriers can hinder the migrant’s ability to fully assimilate into the locals and avail all the available opportunities. Secondly, multicultural societies are the most vulnerable to political tensions, often experiencing cultural violence. Thirdly, preserving the cultural identity while integrating it into the host culture can be divisive for both communities.

Policy formulation is yet another significant challenge posed by human migration. In the case of mass migrations, governments must navigate a delicate balance between humanitarian norms and national interests. This complexity is a testament to the challenges of policy formulation in the context of migration. While states have the right to protect their interests, international law for refugees places restrictions on actions that could harm migrants. Consequently, states must uphold their commitment to protecting refugees while safeguarding their domestic objectives. At times, governments may face public opposition for what is perceived as neglect of their primary concerns while catering to immigrants.

Demographically, it significantly impacts both the origin and destination communities. For example, the country of origin could experience a population decline, mainly in rural areas. Meanwhile, the gender ratio of the destination country could be threatened if migration is gender-specific. Consequently, it negatively impacts gender equality, social fabric, and family dynamics.

Moreover, migration has a significant effect on the environment. The settled region’s population rises exponentially, leading to urban expansion. Proportionately, the local ecosystem is disturbed, and natural resources are degraded. Furthermore, the rapid inflow of migrants also strains the water reservoirs, energy resources, and waste disposal systems. The abrupt influx of migrants to a region increases the consumption of non-renewable commodities such as petrochemicals, intensifying carbon emissions and leading to ozone depletion.

Interestingly, human migration also presents opportunities, such as diversity playing a crucial role in innovations and socio-cultural enhancement in many areas. Metropolitans that embrace immigrants often become the hubs of creativity and economic diversification. Moreover, remittances sent by the diaspora of any country act as the lifeline for weakening the economies of developing countries.

To sum up, human migration significantly impacts any state’s economics, culture, environment, demography, and policy formulation. It is a transnational and global dilemma that presents complex and nuanced challenges. Given the several non-traditional challenges and complications, addressing these issues delicately and proportionately is imperative. Therefore, governments should urgently collaborate and formulate specific, pragmatic approaches and

policy guidelines that align with legitimate security interests. Furthermore, those decisions should not violate the rights of migrants. Fostering a fair, responsive, balanced, and efficient mechanism can help mitigate this major non-traditional security threat.