Wang Yi reassures U.S. executives on reforms and opening up

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday met with a delegation of the board of the U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC) in Beijing, who are on a week-long visit to China to gain firsthand insights following the conclusion of the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

During the meeting, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, reiterated China’s firm stance on further comprehensively deepening reform and promoting Chinese modernization.

Wang said that the just-concluded third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee is an important meeting that attracts worldwide attention and holds historic significance.

“You are the first delegation from the U.S. business community to visit China after the plenum. You can feel the new atmosphere of China’s further deepening reform in an all-round way from the first time,” Wang said.

“We follow the right path chosen by the Chinese people. We will neither copy foreign models nor export Chinese models. We are ready to strengthen exchanges and integration with other countries on the basis of equality and mutual respect,” the Chinese foreign minister told the delegation.

Noting that the China-U.S. relationship is one of the most important bilateral relationships in the world, Wang expressed hope that the U.S. business community will continue to work hand in hand with China to not only achieve greater development for itself but also make new contributions to the development of China-U.S. relations and the friendship between the two peoples.

China’s policy toward the U.S. has been consistent and stable, Wang said. He reiterated that China always handles related affairs with the U.S. in accordance with the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

China has always been committed to strengthening cooperation with the U.S., managing differences, strengthening and expanding dialogue and cooperation, and striving to make China-U.S. relations stable and sound and move forward, Wang stressed.

Wang also expressed hope that the USCBC and its member companies will make full use of their connections and influence to present an accurate, multi-dimensional and comprehensive picture of China and make more objective, positive and rational voices to promote a correct understanding of China in the United States, stop the repression of China’s economy, trade and technology, and effectively resolve the obstacles that hinder people-to-people and cultural exchanges to promote the steady and sound development of China-U.S. relations.

The U.S. delegation said that the plenum is expected to stimulate a new round of economic reform and opening up in China, as well as attract more sustainable foreign investment.

They said the U.S. business community is confident in continuing to deepen its cooperation with China and looks forward to further deepening bilateral cooperation in fields such as economy, trade, investment, green development, health, education and people-to-people exchanges.

The U.S. business community is committed to building a strong, balanced U.S.-China relationship, they said, noting that the USCBC is willing to actively exert its influence and role and act as a stabilizing force for developing U.S.-China relations.