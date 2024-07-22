PTI terms DGISPR’s presser ‘inditement’ of federal govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan criticized the current government, labelling the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations’ (DG ISPR) recent press briefing as inditement of the federal government.

Speaking alongside PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar on Monday, Ayub addressed the media in Islamabad, emphasizing the dire economic situation and the alleged misuse of power by the authorities.

“DG ISPR’s press briefing is a clear indicator of the political government’s failure,” Ayub asserted.

He highlighted a police raid aimed at collecting affidavits from PTI members, accusing intelligence agencies of unfairly targeting the party.

Ayub pointed out that under PTI’s leadership, the economy was growing at six per cent, while under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, it had declined. “

When PTI left office, the economy was growing at six percent. Under the PDM government, the growth went negative,” he stated.

Ayub further criticized the current government for its handling of agriculture and smuggling issues, mentioning Punjab’s wheat import under Mohsin Naqvi and ongoing smuggling activities.

“In Punjab, wheat was imported during Mohsin Naqvi’s tenure, but local farmers were ignored,” he said.

He questioned the smuggling at the borders of Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, asking, “Who is responsible for smuggling at these borders? Are the border officials turning a blind eye?”

He also mentioned the press briefing by DG ISPR, who compared Pakistan’s situation to Iraq, Libya, and Syria.

Ayub accused the DG of overstepping his role, saying, “The DG ISPR gave examples of Iraq, Libya, and Syria. He spoke as if he were the finance minister rather than the military spokesman.”

Ayub raised concerns about corruption, citing unexplained wealth in the properties of General Bajwa’s relative and the rise of drug trafficking in Pakistan.

“Where did General Bajwa’s relative Sabir Mithu get his billions? Drug trafficking is rampant. Who are these people behind it?” he questioned.

Highlighting the PTI’s stance on terrorism, Ayub claimed that incidents had decreased during their tenure.

He criticized the hybrid system of governance, stating, “The hybrid system can no longer function in this country.”

Ayub ended his briefing by referring to the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), established in 2008, and the improvements seen during PTI’s rule.

“NACTA was formed in 2008, and various reports were issued. During PTI’s tenure, terrorism decreased,” he said.

Omar Ayub called for accountability and transparency from all state institutions, urging adherence to Article 7 of the constitution.

“All institutions, including the military, are subject to the state under Article 7,” he concluded.