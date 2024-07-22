NATIONAL

Barrister Saif accuses PML-N of exploiting sensitive security matters

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif said on Monday that politicizing sensitive matters related to security is a long-held tradition of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

Responding to a scathing verbal attack by Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar, who accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of being behind the recent turmoil in Bannu, Saif stated that the PML-N has a history of politicizing tragedies, citing the Model Town killings as an example.

He accused the PML-N of spreading chaos in the country, recalling the attack launched by PML-N workers on the Supreme Court in 1997.

“This fake government is afraid of the rising popularity of Imran Khan and the PTI. The ministers of this fake government speak without thinking as they don’t have anything to their credit,” he remarked.

