Gujranwala court orders 14-day remand for arrested Al-Qaeda leader

GUJRANWALA: A Gujranwala court on Monday sent Dr. Aminul Haque, an arrested leader of the banned organization Al-Qaeda, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

Dr. Aminul Haque, a close associate of Osama bin Laden, was arrested in Gujranwala during a joint operation conducted by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and secret agencies. He was initially placed on physical remand as part of the ongoing investigation.

Upon the completion of his physical remand, CTD officials presented him before the District and Sessions Judge’s court under tight security, requesting that he be sent to jail on judicial remand.

The court reviewed the case and subsequently ordered a 14-day judicial remand, during which Dr. Aminul Haque will remain in judicial lockup.

The high-profile terrorist, originally from Afghanistan, had been living in Pakistan using fake documents. He played a significant role in the re-organization of the banned terror outfit Al-Qaeda.