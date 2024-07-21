Sister of Meghan Markle’s best friend takes aim at Prince Harry | Video

The sister of one of Meghan Markle’s closest friends has publicly criticized the Duke of Sussex, delivering what seems to be a significant public snub.

This incident took place at the ESPY Awards, where Prince Harry received the Pat Tillman Award for his work with the Invictus Games.

However, the event was overshadowed by widespread public disapproval. Petitions emerged demanding Prince Harry’s removal, and notable figures, including the mother of the late soldier after whom the award is named, voiced their objections.

A private news outlet reported that the criticism was particularly harsh, highlighting the ongoing controversy surrounding Prince Harry’s recognition at the event.