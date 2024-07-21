Scriptwriter Khalilur Rehman Qamar kidnapped and tortured in Lahore

Renowned Pakistani scriptwriter Khalilur Rehman Qamar was abducted and robbed in Lahore, according to police.

Details reveal that a woman named Amna contacted Qamar and invited him to her home under the guise of discussing a drama project. Upon his arrival, armed men kidnapped him and carried out the robbery.

Qamar reportedly paid a substantial sum to the abductors, who subsequently released him. Sundar police station in Lahore registered a case based on Qamar’s account.

The First Information Report (FIR) states that the suspects tortured Qamar and moved him to various locations. The scriptwriter alleged that the kidnappers threatened to kill him and demanded money from his relatives. Additionally, the FIR mentions that the suspects stole Qamar’s mobile phone, watch, and cash, and transferred Rs250,000 from his ATM card.

Qamar also stated in the FIR that the kidnappers blindfolded him and abandoned him in a deserted area before fleeing.

Khalilur Rehman Qamar is a highly acclaimed Pakistani scriptwriter, director, and producer, celebrated for his significant contributions to the country’s television and film industry. Known for his compelling storytelling and strong dialogues, Qamar has penned numerous hit dramas, including “Mere Paas Tum Ho,” “Pyaray Afzal,” and “Sadqay Tumhare.”

Qamar has also directed and produced several successful projects, cementing his reputation as a versatile and influential figure in Pakistani entertainment. He is no stranger to controversy, frequently finding himself at the center of public debates due to his outspoken views and provocative statements.

One notable controversy involved his clash with feminist activists and other media personalities over his views on gender roles and feminism. His comments during television interviews and on social media have sparked widespread criticism and backlash, with many accusing him of promoting misogyny.

Despite the controversies, Qamar has remained unapologetic and steadfast in his beliefs, continuing to voice his opinions openly. This stance has both polarized and attracted a significant segment of the Pakistani audience.