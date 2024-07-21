Lahore police rescue five children chained by father in Samanabad

LAHORE: The Lahore police on Sunday rescued five children found chained inside their home in Lahore’s Samanabad area.

The children’s father, identified as Iqbal, has been arrested following the incident.

According to police reports, the children were restrained by their father.

A 13-year-old girl, Khadija, managed to call the police for help. Upon arrival, officers found Khadija and her four siblings bound in chains.

Investigations revealed that Iqbal’s wife had recently left him, and the children expressed a desire to join her. Iqbal admitted to chaining the children as a means to prevent them from leaving. He claimed his actions were driven by a desire to keep the children with him.

A case has been registered against Iqbal, who is now in custody. The children have been placed under the care of the Child Protection Bureau.