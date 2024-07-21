NATIONAL

PTI faces internal dissent over nominees for Punjab Assembly reserved seats

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: New rifts have emerged within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as leaders and workers express reservations about certain nominations for reserved seats in the Punjab Assembly, it was reported on Sunday.

The nominations of Falak Javed Khan and Rabia Bajwa have particularly raised concerns among the party ranks.

These reservations have been communicated to the senior leadership of the party, following the Supreme Court’s verdict which deemed the PTI eligible for seats reserved for women and minorities. The court’s decision came after appeals by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

The PTI had initially prepared a list of candidates for the reserved seats in both the Punjab and national assemblies.

Proposed candidates for the national assembly include Dr Yasmin Rashid, Sanam Javed, and Alia Hamza, who are recognized for their substantial contributions to the party.

For the Punjab Assembly, considerations include Ayesha Bhutta, Saadia Ayub, Rubina Khan, Rubina Rizwan, Rubina Jameel, and Ashma Shuja. Additionally, Falak Javed, sister of Sanam Javed, has been proposed for a reserved seat.

The final approval of this list will rest with PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Once approved, the list will be submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

To manage the selection process, a committee consisting of Zartaj Gul, Kanwal Shauzab, and Saima Taher has been formed.

Lahore police rescue five children chained by father in Samanabad
