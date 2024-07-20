Firing at Bannu protest for peace caused deaths, injuries: KP govt spokesperson

Barrister Saif says Commissioner, DC brought the situation under control after talks with protest leaders

Amnesty Int’l, HRCP condemn the incident, saying appalled to learn protestors killed, injured at rally

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government’s spokesperson Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif on Friday said that situation during a protest staged by people in Bannu escalated and turned unpleasant, resulting in gunfire which led to “some” deaths and injuries.

In a video statement posted by the KP government on the X platform on Friday, Saif said that locals organised a protest rally in Bannu to press their demand peace which was attended by large number of people, social organisations, traders, and political parties.

بنوں واقعے پر ترجمان خیبرپختونخوا حکومت بیرسٹر سیف کا بیان۔ وزیراعلیٰ تمام صورتحال کی خود نگرانی کر رہے ہیں. وزیر اعلی نے زخمیوں کو ایمرجنسی بنیادوں پر بہترین طبی سہولیات کی فراہمی کی ہدایت کی ۔ پر امن احتجاج کرنا ہر شہری کابنیادی آئینی اور قانونی حق ہے. pic.twitter.com/ydMwxe5Dfu — Government of KP (@GovernmentKP) July 19, 2024

According to AFP, over 10,000 people waving white flags and calling for peace gathered for the rally in Bannu. Protesters told the news agency they rallied because “despite 20 years of military operations, stability had not been achieved, therefore, military actions could never be a substitute for peace”.

Saif said Pakistan was a democratic country where everyone had the right to protest peacefully, including the people of Bannu, to demand peace and deliver a message to those in power. He, however, added that no one could be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

“Unfortunately, some unpleasant events occurred [at the protest], which escalated and resulted in firing,” he said. “Consequently, some people were killed and some were injured.”

The KP govt’s spokesperson did not provide details about the number of casualties, the parties responsible for the gunfire, or the cause of the incident.

Saif said that KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur took “immediate notice” of the events and instructed the local administration to take steps in this regard.

The spokesperson added that the Bannu commissioner, deputy commissioner, and other officials engaged with the protest leaders and political figures in talks and had “brought the situation under control”.

He added a jirga was also being held to establish peace and security.

“The chief minister has instructed that a transparent investigation be conducted into the incident and that exemplary punishment be imposed on those found responsible for unlawful actions and causing instability,” he said.

The spokesperson said that compensation was also announced for those killed and injured during the violence, adding that further details would be revealed soon.

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said he was “deeply concerned” about the incident and had summoned a report from federal and provincial authorities.

Deeply concerned about the Bannu incident. I have sought a report from the relevant federal and provincial authorities. The loss of precious lives is heartbreaking. Emotions must be set aside, and facts and reason must prevail. No one is above the law. In light of the country’s… — Faisal Karim Kundi (@fkkundi) July 19, 2024

“The loss of precious lives is heartbreaking. Emotions must be set aside, and facts and reason must prevail. No one is above the law. In light of the country’s internal situation, all sectors must act responsibly,” he said.

Govt imposes health emergency in Bannu

Muhammad Numan, a spokesperson for three government hospitals in Bannu, told Dawn.com that one person was killed and 27 injured during the violence.

Pakhtoon Yar Khan, the KP minister for public health engineering, who was a speaker at the protest, also confirmed the death to AFP.

صوبائی وزیر پختون یار کی بنوں ہیڈکوارٹر ہسپتال آمد، مریضوں کی عیادت کی گئی۔

امن کیلئے ہم کھڑے تھے اور ہمیشہ کھڑے رہنگے، پختون یار خان#Bannu pic.twitter.com/MRgk71i275 — Government of KP (@GovernmentKP) July 19, 2024

“During the rally, shots were fired directly at me and the people standing near me. This wasn’t just firing in the air — it was intended to kill us,” he told AFP.

“The shooting was carried out by those who want to destroy our peace. They want to spill the blood of our people, but the community is no longer willing to tolerate this.”

The minister also visited a hospital in Bannu to enquire about the condition of the injured.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department also declared an immediate health emergency in all public sector hospitals in the district in light of the situation.

“The entire healthcare staff, including doctors and paramedics, is hereby put on high alert to handle the emergent situation on war footings and mitigate the prospects of loss to human lives,” a statement released by the health department said.

The department also ordered health officials to stay in contact with the district administration and rescue teams for better cooperation.

Politicians, rights activists condemn incident

The Amnesty International and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) condemned the incident, claiming a higher death toll.

The HRCP said it was “appalled to learn that at least five protestors have been killed and over 20 injured” from firing during the protest.

“The provincial and federal governments must immediately engage with the protestors and their legitimate concerns, and hold to account those responsible for protestors’ deaths and injuries. Moreover, any actions taken to restore law and order in the region must be debated transparently in Parliament and account for the rights of those affected,” it demanded.

Amnesty said the “death and injury of several protestors, is a violation of their rights to peaceful assembly under international human rights law and Pakistan’s own Constitution. The use of lethal force at a peaceful rally advocating for peace is unlawful.”

Leaders of Imran Khan’s PTI also condemned the incident and called on the KP government to take appropriate action in response to the firing on protesters.

“There should be an independent judicial inquiry against this action, and the responsible should be prosecuted,” said Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Omar Ayub.

Former NA speaker Asad Qaiser too echoed the demand, saying the provincial government “should carry out its responsibility and conduct an immediate and transparent investigation into the incident”.

“KP government is expected to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident,” said PTI MNA Ali Muhammad Khan, adding that firing on protesters was condemnable.

“Desire for peace is not a crime and peaceful protest is a basic constitutional legal and political right of every citizen,” he said.

Former KP finance minister Taimur Jhagra said it was “imperative that both sides of government, federal and provincial, show immediate leadership and resolve this.”

Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan-Fazl (JUIF) spokesperson Aslam Ghori also strongly condemned the incident, saying that “firing on people begging for peace is beyond comprehension.”

He called for a judicial inquiry into the incident.

Awami National Party President Aimal Wali Khan termed the incident “shameful”.

KP Assembly discusses Bannu protest, law and order situation

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly convened today to discuss the firing incident on the peaceful protestors in Bannu and the deteriorating law and order situation in the province.

JUI-F MPA Adnan Khan, speaking on a point of order, highlighted that the people of Bannu, who were peacefully demanding peace, were fired upon, resulting in 20 injuries. He urged the government to take action against the perpetrators and ensure the safety of the people.

JUI-F parliamentary leader Lutfur Rehman highlighted security concerns, stressing that the country was facing a critical situation and demanding governmental action against terrorism to protect the citizens.

Other members of the provincial assembly also called for steps to restore peace in the province.

Provincial minister Dr Amjad Khan reassured the assembly that the government was taking the law and order situation seriously.

He announced that an inquiry into the Bannu firing incident had been ordered and a committee would be formed to investigate the incident and ensure public safety.

KP Assembly Speaker Babar Salim Swati emphasised the need for a collaborative approach to address the issue, suggesting the formation of a committee comprising the government, opposition, security officials, and administrative officials to find a solution.

The assembly session was adjourned till Monday.