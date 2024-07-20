PML-N, PPP agree to filing review against SC verdict, further consultation about ‘ban on PTI’

Leaders of both parties discuss administrative matters in Punjab, current political situation

Decide to meet again after consulting their leadership to finalise respective decisions

ISLAMABAD: Amid pressure mounted by the verdict on reserved seats and backlash received after the announcement on banning the PTI, the PML-N, and PPP agreed to file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s reserved seats decision on Friday.

The ruling coalition partners also decided to hold further consultations regarding the ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and initiate proceedings against Imran Khan, Arif Alvi, and Qasim Suri under Article 6.

The consensus was reached between the leaders of both ruling coalition parties during a meeting held to discuss administrative matters in Punjab, the current political situation, and the government’s proposal to ban PTI.

The PML-N delegation comprised of National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Rana Sanaullah.

The Attorney General and other officials were also present at the meeting while the PPP delegation comprised of Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and Nadeem Afzal Chan.

According to insiders in both the parties, the PPP delegation emphasised the party’s commitment to democratic processes and reviews.

During the meeting, it was decided that further consultations would be held regarding the ban on PTI. It was also agreed that the parties will reconvene after consulting with their leadership to finalise their decisions.

The federal government had announced its plans to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and seek Article 6 proceedings against its founder Imran Khan, ex-president Dr Arif Alvi, and former deputy NA speaker Qasim Suri.

The announcement came following the relief given to the party by the top court in the reserved seats case as well as to the party founder Imran Khan in the Iddat case.

Addressing a presser, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the country could not move forward with the Imran Khan-founded party’s existence.

“In view of the foreign funding case, May 9 riots, and the cipher case as well as the resolution passed in the US, we believe that there is credible evidence present to have the PTI banned,” he said.

The minister added: “We are going to impose a ban on PTI and we believe that Article 17 of the Constitution gives the government the right to ban political parties, and the matter will be referred to the Supreme Court.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said that the decision to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be made after consultations with allied political parties.

He also noted that the Election Commission has evidence of PTI being a foreign-funded party.

Dar highlighted the importance of following the constitution and laws, and mentioned that Federal Minister of Information Attaullah Tarar’s recent statements would be discussed with allied parties before any decision is made.