Monsoon tragedies strike Punjab, two young lives lost in Gujrat

GUJRAT: Two children died after heavy rain caused the roof of their house to collapse in Gujrat on Thursday morning.

Gujrat was among many cities lashed by hours-long heavy downpour as a new monsoon spell hit Jhelum, Samhni, Bhimber, Koh-e-Sulaimani, Sherani, and Danasar. The two children who died in the roof collapse in Gujrat were aged between five and eight.

Meanwhile, the highway linking Zhob with Dera Ismail Khan was closed after a heavy landslide occurred on the road.

Rain Wind/Thundershower Forecast: The National Disaster Management Authority’s National Emergencies Operation Centre has anticipated monsoon rain coupled with wind/thundershower in Kashmir, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, central and northeastern Punjab until Sunday (July 21) with occasional gaps.

Consequently, Swat, Mingora, Battagram, Mardan, Swabi, Haripur, Abbottabad, Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Lahore, and Sialkot are expected to receive rain accumulation exceeding 50mm. This may cause increased water flow in local streams and nullahs, creating flash flooding situations.

The rainfall may cause urban flooding and increased water levels in nullahs, and strong winds and lightning strikes are also expected.

The NDMA has issued instructions to all relevant departments to take necessary precautions to mitigate the possible effects of flooding and extreme weather.

The public has been advised to take precautions to avoid flooding and to ensure their safety from lightning strikes. It’s recommended to avoid going outside during bad weather and keep a safe distance from electrical poles and wires.