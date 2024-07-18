HEADLINES

Opposition calls for Punjab Assembly session amid rising regional issues

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The opposition has formally submitted a requisition to convene a session of the Punjab Assembly to address critical issues affecting the province.

According to sources, opposition members have submitted a six-point agenda alongside the requisition, highlighting concerns such as rising inflation, significant electricity price hikes, forced abductions of assembly members, and the deteriorating law and order situation.

The requisition aims to address these pressing issues through legislative deliberations in the upcoming assembly meeting.

