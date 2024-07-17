Prince Harry’s sad confession to a Royal family member revealed

Prince Harry appeared remorseful during a conversation with Princess Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, while visiting the UK for King Charles’ Coronation in 2023. The Duke, who seemed ‘fed up,’ divulged details of a mysterious meeting and mentioned Meghan Markle while awaiting the ceremony.

A lip reader noted that Harry shared a revealing confession with Jack, discussing his struggles as they sat together. Harry’s intense conversation with Jack, who showed sympathy, included a moment where Jack asked, “The meeting?” In response, Harry reportedly said, “It’s sad. I’m fed up, I’ve tried talking to him,” which many believe referred to King Charles or Prince William, highlighting the ongoing tension within the royal family.

Later, while waiting for the King and Queen to arrive at Westminster Abbey, Harry and Jack continued their conversation. The lip reader suggested Harry answered a question about Meghan, saying, “No, she’s at…” and nodded when Jack asked, “And is she?” Harry added, “It’s not ideal.” Jack sympathized, saying, “It’s not quite the life, is it?” to which Harry shook his head. Jack then remarked, “I haven’t had time for that, not if it’s over…” and Harry cryptically replied, “It’s an eventuality,” raising more questions about his relationship with the royal family.

Harry also joked about his busy schedule, telling Jack he would leave at “about quarter to four,” with Jack responding, “Oh really, when?” Harry’s prediction proved accurate as he departed for Heathrow Airport immediately after the Coronation to catch a flight back to LA.

Despite no direct interaction with his brother or father during the day, Harry made a gesture towards William upon his arrival with Kate. Body language expert Judi James told the Mirror that Harry’s behavior was peculiar, as he seemed to divert attention when Charles, William, and Kate processed in front of him. Harry was seen chatting animatedly with Edoardo, sharing a laugh that involved his tongue between his teeth.

Judi James further described Harry’s apparent discomfort, noting that as Charles, William, and Kate arrived, Harry looked at his father but quickly turned to speak to Edoardo again at a crucial moment in the ceremony, drawing attention away from the royal procession.