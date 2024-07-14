President Zardari, PM Shehbaz condemn attack on Trump

ISLAMABAD: Hours after former US president Donald Trump was shot in the ear on Saturday during a campaign rally, global condemnations poured in, including from President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Republic presidential candidate was speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania when he was shot in the ear, streaking blood across his face and prompting his security agents to swarm him, before he emerged and pumped his fist in the air, appearing to mouth the words “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

The suspected shooter and one rally attendee were killed and two other spectators were injured, the Secret Service said in a statement. The incident was being investigated as an assassination attempt, a source told Reuters.

President Zardari said he was “deeply shocked” to learn about the incident, stressing that “there is no place for violence in politics,” according to a statement by the President’s House. He wished Trump a speedy recovery and regretted the loss of life.

PM Shehbaz echoed Zardari’s sentiments in a statement posted on social media platform X.

“Just learnt that former President Trump was shot at an election rally. This is a shocking development. I condemn all violence in politics. Wish the former President swift recovery and good health,” he wrote.

Incarcerated former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan “strongly” condemned the attack, saying: “Political violence is a tool of cowards and has no place in a democracy.”