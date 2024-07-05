At least 89 migrants feared dead as boat capsizes off Mauritania

NOUAKCHOTT: At least 89 migrants lost their lives after their boat capsized off the coast of Mauritania on Monday, a Mauritanian state-run news agency reported on Thursday.

The agency detailed that officers from the Mauritanian Coast Guard recovered the bodies of the migrants, who were on a large traditional fishing boat when it overturned. The Coast Guards managed to rescue nine individuals, including a five-year-old girl.

Survivors recounted that the boat, which departed from the Gambia–Senegal border six days ago, was carrying migrants and was heading towards Europe, according to information provided by the agency.

The survivors further confirmed that the boat was carrying 170 passengers, leaving 72 individuals unaccounted for.

The incident occurred approximately four kilometers (2.5 miles) off the coast in the Atlantic Ocean, near the southwest city of Ndiago, as reported by the state-run news organization.

Every year, thousands of West African migrants undertake dangerous crossings across the Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea, seeking better employment prospects and opportunities in Europe. The Atlantic crossing presents grave risks due to its strong currents, which pose a serious hazard to migrants. Many embark on perilous journeys in overcrowded and often poorly maintained boats.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) highlighted in its 2024 report that the Atlantic Ocean crossing is particularly hazardous due to the long duration of the journey to Europe. Migrants often find themselves stranded at sea for extended periods aboard insufficient vessels, in regions lacking dedicated rescue operations.

The situation continues to unfold, and further updates are anticipated as more information becomes available.