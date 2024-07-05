NATIONAL

Police operation in Umerkot frees 61 laborers from private jail

By Staff Report

KUNRI: Kunri police conducted an operation in Faqir Abdullah Anar village on court orders and rescued 61 labourers from two brick kilns allegedly operating as private jails owned by a man named Kala Khan Pathan on Thursday night.

Among the rescued labourers are 14 women and 32 children.

This rescue followed separate petitions filed in the Session Court by labourers Narain Bheel and Hero Bheel.

They accused the brick kiln owner of forced labour and not maintaining proper wage records.

The rescued labourers have been brought to Kunri police station along with their belongings.

They will be presented before the session court in Umerkot.

