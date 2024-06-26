China again urges Israel to cease military action in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS: A Chinese envoy on Tuesday urged Israel to “heed overwhelming international calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and stop its collective punishment” on the people living there.

The Gaza conflict has been ongoing for more than eight months, resulting in unprecedented destruction and a humanitarian disaster, Fu Cong, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations, said at a UN Security Council session.

There is an overwhelming international consensus on the Gaza conflict, with multiple UN resolutions demanding an immediate and lasting ceasefire, the release of all hostages, the removal of barriers to humanitarian access, and the protection of humanitarian workers, Fu said.

“Following the announcement of a ceasefire initiative on May 31, the United States pushed the Security Council to adopt Resolution 2735, urging Israel and Hamas to accept it. At that time, the United States claimed that Israel had accepted the proposal,” Fu said. “Unfortunately, to this day, we have not seen any concrete indications from Israel that it agrees to implement a lasting ceasefire.”

On the contrary, Israel continues to carry out major military operations, repeatedly attacking refugee camps across Gaza, causing massive casualties and placing humanitarian organizations in danger, he added.

An immediate ceasefire must be implemented, and once achieved, hostilities must not resume, Fu said, adding that causing more civilian casualties is not the way for Israel to rescue hostages held by Hamas.

In the West Bank, Israeli security forces conduct searches, arrests and attacks against Palestinians on a daily basis. Fu said China demands that Israel effectively curb its violence against Palestinian civilians and stop undermining the Palestinian National Authority, including promptly returning the withheld tax revenues.

Urging Israel to immediately cease all settlement activities, the diplomat reiterated China’s position that these activities violate international law and UN Security Council Resolution 2334 as well as erode the prospects for a two-state solution.

The situation in the Red Sea and along the Lebanese-Israeli border is also causing concerns, Fu said, adding that China calls on all sides to exercise restraint.