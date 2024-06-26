Israel strikes Lebanon with white phosphorus bombs amid heightened tensions

BEIRUT: Israeli warplanes struck a town in southern Lebanon with white phosphorus bombs, according to Lebanese media on Wednesday.

The attack targeted Mtolleh in the border town of Khiyam, the state-run National News Agency reported.

No reports were yet available about casualties.

Under international humanitarian law, the use of airburst white phosphorus is unlawfully indiscriminate in populated areas.

Three homes were also destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in the occupied Shebaa Farms in southern Lebanon, according to an Anadolu reporter.

Israeli artillery shelling was also reported in Wazzani, Wadi Hamoul and Dhayra in southern Lebanon.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon’s border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 37,700 people since October following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.