China-Vietnam community with shared future ‘off to a good start’: Xi Jinping

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future has gotten off to a good start during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Beijing.

In a state visit to Vietnam in December 2023, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, agreed to build a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Over the past half a year, the two parties and countries have enjoyed close exchanges among high-ranking officials and smooth cooperation in various fields, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples, Xi told Chinh on Wednesday.

Noting that the world today is going through changes unseen in a century, Xi said both China and Vietnam have maintained rapid economic development and long-term social stability, demonstrating the strengths of the socialist system.

He said building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance is in line with the modernization needs of the two countries and is conducive to maintaining regional peace and stability and promoting the development of the global socialist cause.

China is willing to work with Vietnam to maintain solidarity and friendship, consolidate mutual support and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, Xi said, adding that China also stands ready to join hands with Vietnam to march toward modernization and make greater contributions to world peace, stability, development and prosperity.