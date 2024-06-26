China-Vietnam community with shared future ‘off to a good start’: Xi Jinping

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future has gotten off to a good start during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Beijing.
In a state visit to Vietnam in December 2023, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, agreed to build a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.
Over the past half a year, the two parties and countries have enjoyed close exchanges among high-ranking officials and smooth cooperation in various fields, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples, Xi told Chinh on Wednesday.
Noting that the world today is going through changes unseen in a century, Xi said both China and Vietnam have maintained rapid economic development and long-term social stability, demonstrating the strengths of the socialist system.
He said building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance is in line with the modernization needs of the two countries and is conducive to maintaining regional peace and stability and promoting the development of the global socialist cause.
China is willing to work with Vietnam to maintain solidarity and friendship, consolidate mutual support and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, Xi said, adding that China also stands ready to join hands with Vietnam to march toward modernization and make greater contributions to world peace, stability, development and prosperity.
Bilateral cooperation
During the meeting, Xi pledged that China will continue to comprehensively deepen reform and advance Chinese modernization, which will bring new opportunities for the two countries to expand cooperation in economy and trade, interconnectivity and the digital economy.
Both sides should maintain high-level exchanges, jointly promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, improve interconnectivity and promote the high-quality development of practical cooperation between the two countries, he said.
China is ready to encourage more Chinese businesses to increase investment in Vietnam and hopes that the Vietnamese side will provide a fair, just and nondiscriminatory business environment for Chinese companies, said Xi.
He urged the two sides to support border provinces in strengthening exchanges, implement livelihood projects in agriculture, education and healthcare, and make the most of platforms for exchange between the two peoples and youths to consolidate the foundation of popular support for China-Vietnam friendship.
The Chinese leader also said the two sides should properly handle maritime issues, accelerate joint maritime development and jointly maintain regional peace and stability.
For his part, Chinh said Vietnam supports the series of global initiatives proposed by the Chinese president.
He said his country backs China’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a free trade agreement with Vietnam as a signatory, and opposes the politicization of economic, trade and scientific and technological issues.
Chinh said Vietnam supports China’s position on the Taiwan question and adheres to the one-China principle.
Vietnam takes deepening strategic mutual trust and practical cooperation and building a community with a shared future with China as a top priority and strategic choice that will not be undermined by outside influence or interference, he said.
Chinh said the Vietnamese side is ready to work with China to enhance political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, encourage youth exchanges, lay a solid foundation of popular support, strengthen multilateral cooperation and properly address differences to effectively promote the Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.