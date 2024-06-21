China urges Pakistan to uphold unity, stability as political leadership vows to support CPEC

ISLAMABAD: A senior Chinese minister on Friday urged Pakistan’s political leadership to uphold unity and shun differences as “internal stability is imperative for any nation to develop”, saying that Pakistan is China’s “iron brother and time-tested friend” and China accorded a special place to Pakistan in its foreign policy and desired to strengthen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

“In a turbulent world of rising uncertainties, stability within the country is essential for development. Faced with complex internal and external challenges, Pakistan is navigating carefully through turbulent rivers,” Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) Liu Jianchao said as he co-chaired the third meeting of the Pakistan-China Joint Consultative Mechanism (JCM) of the Political Parties on the CPEC alongside Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

This is the second time with a year China has publicly warned Pakistan against threats of internal split and instability as political discord and polarisation keep hurting Pakistan. It was former Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang on May 6, 2023 had advised Pakistan to uphold unity and bring in stability to meet rising challenges.

“We sincerely hope the political forces in Pakistan will build consensus, uphold stability and more effectively address domestic and external challenges so it can focus on growing the economy,” Qin had said, addressing a press briefing alongside his then Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, after the closed-door strategic talks.