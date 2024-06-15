Man who robbed pan shop in police van was DSP himself

KARACHI: The investigation into a robbery at a paan shop in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area has taken a shocking turn as the initial probe revealed that the perpetrator was the son of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), but the DSP himself.

Sources privy to the new developments have revealed that the investigation uncovered a significant revelation: the DSP himself, identified as DSP Zafar, committed the robbery while driving a police mobile.

According to sources, DSP Zafar was assigned the mobile two years ago. The investigation team tracked the mobile’s location using a tracker, confirming its presence at the crime scene during the robbery.

The victim has also identified DSP Zafar. The two accomplices involved in the robbery were DSP Zafar’s personal employees, identified as Rafi and Bilal.

Sources indicate that the two private employees wore masks during the robbery. Raids are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.

It’s important to note that this isn’t the first instance of Sindh police officers being implicated in criminal activities. On March 14th, a police robbery gang was exposed in Karachi, leading to the dismissal of SHO Zaman Town, Rao Rafiq, for his involvement in a robbery of 11.8 million rupees.

SHO Rao Rafiq and other implicated officers were arrested, while two police officers, Zafar and Karam, remain at large. A case was registered at Sachal Police Station.

Meanwhile, Sindh’s Inspector General of Police (IGP), Memon Ghulam Nabi Memon, has previously claimed that the crime rate in Sindh is not as high as portrayed by the media.