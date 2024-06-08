Measles, pneumonia outbreak escalates in Pattoki, claiming more young lives”

PATTOKI: The measles outbreak in the Kamiana Thatta area of Pattoki has led to the death of three more children, bringing the total fatalities to ten in the past twenty days.

The crisis has sparked protests among the local populace dismayed by the lack of basic healthcare facilities.

As the epidemic persists, Bahawalpur city and its vicinity are also witnessing a surge in measles cases, with 23 new infections reported in the last 24 hours. Currently, 19 children are receiving care at Bahawal Victoria Hospital, and four at Sir Sadiq Abbasi Hospital. In total, 81 children are undergoing treatment across both facilities.

Hospital authorities have indicated that the condition of ten children remains critical, although eight have recently recovered and been discharged. Despite the dire situation, some parents have removed their children from medical care prematurely.

Meanwhile, in Multan, three children suffering from pneumonia passed away at Nishtar Hospital. One of the children was also battling meningitis. All three, aged between eight months and one and a half years, were being treated in the hospital’s isolation ward. The deceased included two children from Multan and one from Kabirwala.

The health crisis in these regions highlights the urgent need for enhanced medical facilities and swift governmental action to prevent further loss of young lives.