NATIONAL

Measles, pneumonia outbreak escalates in Pattoki, claiming more young lives”

By INP

PATTOKI: The measles outbreak in the Kamiana Thatta area of Pattoki has led to the death of three more children, bringing the total fatalities to ten in the past twenty days.

The crisis has sparked protests among the local populace dismayed by the lack of basic healthcare facilities.

As the epidemic persists, Bahawalpur city and its vicinity are also witnessing a surge in measles cases, with 23 new infections reported in the last 24 hours. Currently, 19 children are receiving care at Bahawal Victoria Hospital, and four at Sir Sadiq Abbasi Hospital. In total, 81 children are undergoing treatment across both facilities.

Hospital authorities have indicated that the condition of ten children remains critical, although eight have recently recovered and been discharged. Despite the dire situation, some parents have removed their children from medical care prematurely.

Meanwhile, in Multan, three children suffering from pneumonia passed away at Nishtar Hospital. One of the children was also battling meningitis. All three, aged between eight months and one and a half years, were being treated in the hospital’s isolation ward. The deceased included two children from Multan and one from Kabirwala.

The health crisis in these regions highlights the urgent need for enhanced medical facilities and swift governmental action to prevent further loss of young lives.

Previous article
WASA under financial strain as state departments default on Rs82m
INP
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Police arrests suspected killers of Karachi student Ittiqa Moin

KARACHI: The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi has arrested the suspected killers of gold medalist student Ittiqa Moin, who was murdered in the city’s...

China launches first open marine big-data service platform

Social worker Sarim Burney sent on two-day judicial remand

Chinese EV battery giants reject U.S. ‘forced labor’ allegations

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.