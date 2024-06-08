NATIONAL

WASA under financial strain as state departments default on Rs82m

By INP

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) is grappling with financial difficulties as 21 federal and Punjab government departments have failed to settle bills totaling a substantial Rs82.1 million.

Reliable sources within WASA report that these departments have consistently used the agency’s critical water services without paying their dues. The Department of Education is among the top defaulters, owing more than Rs1.34 million. The Department of Parks and Culture is not far behind, with debts surpassing Rs1.93 million, and the Taxila Municipal Administration owes over Rs3.28 million.

Moreover, departments responsible for essential services, including the Police Building Department and the Sports Board, collectively owe Rs0.7 million. Additional significant defaulters are the Health Department, Metro Bus Service, and Punjab Cooperative Department, which together owe more than Rs10 million.

Other departments like the Housing Department, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) have also accumulated substantial arrears, exceeding Rs3.65 million.

Even critical entities such as the District Election Commission, Forest Department, Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), and Income Tax Office are listed as defaulters.

In response, WASA Rawalpindi has issued notices to all defaulting departments, urging them to clear their arrears promptly. Failure to resolve these payments could jeopardise WASA’s capacity to continue providing essential services to the citizens of Rawalpindi.

INP

