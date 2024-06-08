Govt-funded training in China for agri students announced by PM

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move to enhance agricultural skills, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced plans to send 1,000 Pakistani students to the Yangling Agricultural Demonstration Base in China for advanced training, fully funded by the government.

This decision was made during his official visit to China, specifically while touring the demonstration base in Xi’an on Saturday. Prime Minister Sharif has directed the Pakistani ambassador and relevant officials to finalize the project details with their Chinese counterparts.

Additionally, during his visit, Prime Minister Sharif invited the Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University to establish a campus in Pakistan, offering full government support for the initiative.

The prime minister was given a comprehensive tour of the facility, including the Pakistani Pavilion, which showcases local products. He was briefed on the international agricultural research collaborations at the base, highlighting Pakistan’s role as the first collaborator among 26 participating countries.

The prime minister emphasised the government’s commitment to agricultural innovation to improve per-acre yield and enhance the processing of Pakistani products to boost exports.

He also visited a modern plant production factory where he observed demonstrations of vertical farming techniques. Accompanying the prime minister were Federal Ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Dr. Musadik Malik, and Rana Tanveer Hussain.