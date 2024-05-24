Social injustice

My younger brother is a government employee in Pakistan Railways in Lahore. He got a flat in Railway Officer Colony, Walton, and an amount was being deducted for accommodation from his salary for the last nine months. He could not visit his flat for two months due to our mother’s illness. When he went there, the apartment door was locked. Upon inquiry, my brother came to know that a police assistant sub-inspector had taken over the place. Besides, using his own ‘sources’, he had also somehow managed to stop the official deduction from the salary of my brother. How was that possible? Will the higher authorities within Pakistan Railways take note of this matter? I do not know how many people are suffering from similar situations.

HASEEN AHMAD

SHEIKHUPURA