Humayun Saeed and Saboor Aly’s close public interaction draws criticism

Pakistani artists Humayun Saeed and Saboor Aly have found themselves at the center of social media attention due to a clip shared by an Instagram page, SHS. Their seemingly close interaction during Yasir Hussain’s stage play has sparked controversy and garnered widespread discussion among fans.

At the star-studded event of the stage play “Jaan E Jaan,” Saboor Aly warmly greeted Humayun Saeed, who reciprocated with a hug, all captured by social media portals. Aly, too, appeared comfortable and greeted Saeed in a friendly manner. The circulating clip from the event has stirred conversation online, drawing significant attention.

Critics are calling out the pair for what they perceive as inappropriate behavior in a public setting, especially considering that both actors are happily married to their respective spouses. Fans have expressed disappointment and frustration, condemning the actors for their boldness and lack of discretion.

Furthermore, the netizens’ disapproval directed towards Saboor Aly’s husband, actor Ali Ansari, for the perceived lack of reaction or intervention. Many fans feel disillusioned, labeling the behavior of the celebrities as lacking grace and decorum.

Humayun Saeed’s fans, in particular, have voiced their discontent in the comments section, holding him accountable for his actions depicted in the video.



