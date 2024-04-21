By-elections violence claims one life, leaves many injured, scores arrested

ISLAMABAD: Though by-polls in 21 national and provincial assemblies constituencies in across country mostly remained peaceful but there have been reports of violence due to allegations of massive vote fraud and violation of election rules.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan, the polling was held on five National Assembly seats, twelve Punjab Assembly seats, two seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and two seats of Balochistan Assembly.

In Zafarwal, Punjab, at least one died in clashes between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) workers in PP-54 by-elections.

As per details, the police officials said that the deceased was identified as 60-year-old Muhammad Yousuf, a PML-N worker. Following the tragic incident, the police took the dead body into custody for further investigation.

Later the police said it had arrested nine accused for the death of the PML-N worker.

Reacting to the incident, the Punjab Election Commissioner’s spokesperson said that the polling continued uninterrupted despite the incident as it occurred 200 meters away from the polling station.

Election Commissioner Punjab, Ejaz Anwar Chohan, urged political parties to remain tolerant and appealed to workers to refrain from violence.

PTI former MPA Shabbir Gujjar arrested from Lahore

A former Member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab (MPA) of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shabbir Gujjar was arrested from the Lahore constituency PP-164 on Sunday.

Lahore police arrested him to maintain law and order during the by-election in the constituency PP-164 where the polling process. The Police also claimed that the PTI’s former MPA Shabbir Gujjar has been detained as he was nominated in many cases.

Armed men kidnap polling staff in PB-50, Qila Abdullah

Armed men kidnapped the polling staff deputed at several polling stations of PB-50, Qila Abdullah, Balochistan during voting in the constituency in connection with a by-election on Sunday.

Members of the polling staff have been kidnapped from polling station number 33, set up at Girls’ Primary School; polling station number 72 set up at Government Primary School; polling station number 96 set up at Government High School Norak; polling station number 97 set up at Rural Health Center Norak, and polling station number 99 set up at Government High School Norak.

On the other hand, talking to the media, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) candidate from the constituency Mirwais Khan Achakzai demanded the immediate recovery of the polling staff.

He has called upon the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to fulfill its responsibilities to ensure free, fair and transparent election.