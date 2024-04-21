NATIONAL

Woman gives birth to six babies in Rawalpindi

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: In a remarkable turn of events, a young woman from Rawalpindi, located in the Punjab province, has given birth to an extraordinary set of sextuplets, defying both scientific expectations and natural odds.

Upon receiving the news from doctors, the parents of the newborns, Zeenat Bibi and Waheed, were overwhelmed with joy as all six infants were reported to be in good health.

The proud parents, blessed with four boys and two girls, expressed their gratitude for the miraculous arrival of their children.

Reports indicate that both the mother and the newborns are in good health, with the infants weighing within normal ranges. However, they will continue to receive medical care in the neonatal intensive care unit (ICU) until they are ready to be discharged from the hospital.

While the use of fertility medications has contributed to an increase in the occurrence of multiple births, including sextuplets, many medical experts caution against the risks associated with such pregnancies.

Previous article
Momina Iqbal responds to allegations against cricketers, upset over misinterpretation
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sindh CM’s advisor resigns following foiled weapons smuggling attempt

KARACHI: Allah Dino, also known as Babal Khan Bhayo, has resigned from his position as advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah after...

Iranian President Raisi to arrive tomorrow: FO

Pakistan sends 8th tranche of humanitarian aid for Gaza through sea

CJP raises concern over misuse of public resources in govt officers’ residences

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.