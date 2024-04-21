Momina Iqbal responds to allegations against cricketers, upset over misinterpretation

Actress Momina Iqbal has taken to Instagram to address what she perceives as a ‘negative spin’ surrounding her recent allegations regarding messages from certain cricketers.

In her Instagram story, she expressed frustration with the dissemination of what she deemed as “false things” for attention. Clarifying her stance, she asserted, “I never made any derogatory remarks or accusations against any cricketer.”

Additionally, she stated that if she had received any messages, she would have handled the situation privately. Expressing her disappointment, the Ehd-e-Wafa actress condemned the proliferation of negativity for personal gain, particularly calling out individuals who exploit controversies to boost their channels or platforms.

She underscored the significance of mutual respect among individuals and urged for the promotion of unity instead of division. “Let’s refrain from spreading baseless negativity! I’m disheartened by those who prioritize views over integrity.”