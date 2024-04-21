Hina Rizvi gets married to Ammar Ahmed Khan

KARACHI: In a heartwarming ceremony held in Karachi, beloved Pakistani TV actress Hina Rizvi exchanged vows with actor and content creator Ammar Ahmed Khan, marking the beginning of a new and joyous chapter in their lives.

Radiating happiness and adorned in coordinated ivory attire, the couple shared their joy with close family and friends in attendance, transforming the occasion into a warm and intimate affair.

The news of their union came as a delightful surprise to fans when Rizvi took to Instagram to share glimpses of their Mayun ceremony, expressing gratitude to her partner in a touching message.

“Alhamd o Lillah today in a very small and private gathering amongst my family and loved ones we celebrated my Maiyyon. I’m looking forward to this beautiful journey with my beloved my soulmate @ammarahmedkhann, I can’t thank Allah SWT enough for blessing me with a life partner like you . thank u Allah pak,” added the ‘Habs’ actor about her husband.”

On the work front both the stars are doing well.

Khan is a budding theatre and TV actor and is best known in the digital sphere for his hilarious video content. He also played a pivotal role in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Besharam’, headlined by Saba Qamar and Zahid Ahmed.

Meanwhile, Hina Rizvi comes from a family of actors. Her elder sisters Sangeeta and Kaveeta are both veteran film actors of Pakistan, while her brother Raza Ali Rizvi was a film producer.