New rain spell likely to hit Punjab on Tuesday

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Friday has forecast a new rain spell which will enter Punjab from April 23 (Tuesday).

In this regard, a PDMA spokesman said that there is a possibility of light rain in the areas of Upper Punjab on April 23.

Thunderstorm and hailstorms are likely to occur in Upper Punjab from April 26 to 29, said the PDMA spokesman.

Rain alert has already been issued across Punjab from 18 to 21 April, spokesperson said.

PDMA warned farmers should harvest the wheat crop keeping in view the weather conditions.

Director General PDMA said that according to the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, the administration is on round the clock alert.

The district administration of the entire province has been informed about the new weather situation.

