Lauding Army’s backing, PM reiterates resolve to rid country of smuggling

Directs authorities concerned to accelerate nationwide action against the menace

Expresses grief over loss of lives and property in KP, Balochistan, directs to expedite relief activities

ISLAMABAD: Calling for the punishment of smugglers, drug dealers and their facilitators, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated the government’s resolve to rid the country of smuggling, directing the authorities to accelerate the nationwide action against the menace.

Chairing a high-level meeting on Friday to curb smuggling, the prime minister instructed the Law Ministry to immediately enact necessary legislation for this purpose.

The premier paid rich tribute to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir for his full cooperation with the government in his efforts against smuggling.

A report from the investigation committee, headed by AD Khawaja, was also presented during the meeting. The prime minister commended the committee for identifying the elements involved in the misuse of Afghan Transit Trade for smuggling, as well as the officers facilitating them.

He was informed that a list of smugglers, hoarders, and their facilitating officers had been forwarded to law enforcement agencies and provincial governments.

PM Shehbaz directed the removal of identified officers from their respective posts and initiate disciplinary proceedings against them. He also asked the LEAs and intelligence agencies to cooperate with each other to curb the smuggling.

Emphasising no leniency for those who loot public funds and their facilitators, PM Shehbaz directed measures to provide alternative earning opportunities and a conducive atmosphere for youths living in frontier regions.

He stressed the need for more swift and effective monitoring of the sale and smuggling of Afghan Transit Trade goods in the country, and called for a third-party audit of the monitoring system.

PM Shehbaz ordered the complete elimination of sugar smuggling and the immediate release of funds to examine the prevalence of drug consumption at the national level.

The meeting was briefed on smuggling, misuse of Afghan Transit Trade, drugs, as well as sugar, wheat, fertiliser, petroleum products, and illegal weapons.

It was informed that, after consultation with stakeholders, a national anti-smuggling strategy was in its final stages and would soon be presented for approval.

The meeting was also informed that law enforcement agencies had raided a godown of smuggled goods in Mastung a couple of days ago, confiscating goods worth over Rs10 billion.

The prime minister commended law enforcement agencies for their accelerated efforts to combat smuggling.

Federal ministers Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Jam Kamal Khan, Ahad Khan Cheema, Rana Tanweer Hussain, Dr Musaddik Malik, Azam Nazeer Tarar, the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue, the attorney general, personnel from law enforcement agencies, and senior officers attended the meeting.

PM directs to expedite relief activities in KP, Balochistan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over loss of previous lives and property due to heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

In a message on Friday, the prime minister prayed for the elevation of ranks of the departed souls in paradise and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

Premier Shehbaz Sharif also prayed for early recovery of those injured as a result of various incidents occurred due to torrential rains.

He directed the National Disaster Management Authority and other concerned departments to speed up the relief activities in the affected areas.

The federal government stands with the provincial governments of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will provide all possible assistance in relief operations, the prime minister said.

He directed not to spare any effort in providing relief to the victims. Besides he also asked to expedite the work for opening roads that had been closed due to rains and landsliding.