PTI flays ‘fake Punjab govt’ for filing reference against ATC judge

Spokesperson questions CJP’s silence over harassment of judges of SC, High courts

Says power-wielders, puppet political elites hell-bent on putting a last nail in the coffin of justice system

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lashed out at the fake Punjab government for filing a reference against an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge of Rawalpindi for not accepting dictations of the secret state agents to unlawful target PTI leaders and workers, adding that Chief Justice of Pakistan was responsible for this open harassment of judges ranging from the Supreme Court to the High Courts of the country.

Reacting to the unfortunate development, PTI Spokesperson said that the power-wielders and their puppet political elites were working jointly to put a last nail in the coffin of justice system of the country.

He said that the courts were being turned into kangaroo courts by openly harassing judges at all levels; however, even then the CJP remained unmoved, which was alarming.

PTI Spokesperson stated that the judges hearing the cases of PTI leaders and workers, who were being subjected to political revenge, were being targeted in an organised manner, who gave decisions on merits and in the light of the law rather than on whims and dictations of the secret agents of the state.

He condemned the dirty practice of recording secret audio, videos, filing references, running malicious state-sponsored campaigns of accusations and defamation along with kidnapping and torturing judges’ family members and relatives, which were being used as weapons to instil fear in the judges.

PTI Spokesperson said that instead of taking a decisive action on the very serious and alarming letter written by six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the matter was being unduly delayed that provided the state goons an opportunity to play openly.

He noted that the CJP completely failed in protecting the independence of the judiciary and the judges from undue harassment after his failure to safeguard the fundamental rights of 24 crore Pakistanis and the sanctity of the Constitution.

PTI Spokesperson went on to say that the Chief Justice’s inaction regarding the acts destroying openly the country’s justice system was strengthening the perception in the nation of his silent consent to this disgraceful chain of actions.

He stated that PTI did not believe in interfering into the constitutional scope and purview of the state institutions, however, it would not tolerate and allow the destruction of institutions for vested gains.

PTI Spokesman urged that the CJP should realize his constitutional duties and take practical and immediate steps to ensure respect, freedom and dignity of the judiciary, besides upholding rule of law and supremacy of the constitution.

He urged that the legal fraternity, especially representatives of bar councils should come forward to block the path of this organized series of destruction of the judiciary and adopt effective strategy at the earliest to deal with this daunting challenge.

PTI Spokesperson made it clear that neither we can expect a better future nor will we be able to keep the country safe from serious mishaps without the establishment of the rule of law and constitutional supremacy in the country.