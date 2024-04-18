Rains killed 33, injured 46 across KP: PDMA Report

PESHAWAR: The recent heavy rains coupled with hailstorms wreaked havoc across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and besides huge losses to property and communication system, claimed 33 lives, the majority of them children while 46 others sustained injuries in various incidents across the province.

The KP Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) released a comprehensive report, detailing the devastating impact of heavy rains in the province in the last week. The report envisaged the significant damage to property and communication system.

According to the report, 33 people have lost their lives while 46 others sustained injuries in rain-related incidents across the province. Among the deceased, 17 were children, and eight were women. On the other hand, the injured comprised six women, 32 men, and eight children.

According to the report, a total of 1,932 houses damaged due to walls and roofs collapse in various districts. Of these, 326 houses were completely destroyed, while 1,606 houses sustained partial damage, leaving numerous families displaced and vulnerable.

In response to the crisis, PDMA has swiftly mobilized relief efforts, allocating financial assistance amounting to Rs50 million for the families of the deceased across 12 affected districts. Since March 29, an additional Rs81 million has been disbursed to district administrations to address the emergency situation effectively.

The PDMA’s Emergency Operations Center remains fully operational, coordinating relief activities and ensuring a prompt response to evolving needs on the ground. However, the situation remains precarious, as the Meteorological Department forecasts indicate that intermittent rainfall is expected to persist until April 21.

Undeterred by the challenges, relief activities are ongoing in the rain-affected districts, with PDMA providing essential relief materials to affected communities. Tents, mats, kitchen sets, blankets, beds, tarpaulins, solar lamps, and other daily necessities have been distributed to alleviate the suffering of those displaced by the calamity.

In a proactive measure, PDMA has issued directives to all district administrations to remain vigilant and take pre-emptive measures to mitigate further risks. With the threat of continued rainfall looming, the collective efforts of authorities and stakeholders are crucial in safeguarding lives and providing essential support to affected communities as they rebuild in the aftermath of the disaster.