Pakistani student joins Chinese champions in singing “One Heart, One Dream”

BEIJING: A heartwarming moment unfolded as Pakistani student Azeem, along with 11 other Asian international students, joined forces with 2 well-known singers and 8 Chinese Winter Olympic champions, world champions, and national champions to sing the original song of the 9th Asian Winter Games, “One Heart, One Dream”.

It was held on the occasion of the 300-day countdown to the eagerly anticipated 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025, held at Harbin Grand Theater, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

Azeem sings the original song of the 9th Asian Winter Games, “One Heart, One Dream”, with 2 singers and 8 Chinese champions at Harbin Grand Theater

The song is a powerful expression and beautiful melody, with heartfelt lyrics that embody the unity and friendship among the people of Asia, as well as the determination and perseverance of athletes pursuing their dreams.

Under the interpretation of Azeem and the international students, the song becomes even more moving and deeply touching.

Azeem, who is pursuing his master’s degree at Heilongjiang University in Harbin, was invited to participate in the countdown ceremony as a representative of Pakistani youth.

His participation not only showcased the strong ties between Pakistan and China but also demonstrated the inclusive nature of the Asian Winter Games.

After the performance, Azeem expressed his excitement and honor, saying, “It is a great honor and pride to be a part of this event.

Through our singing, I have established a deep friendship with the Chinese Olympic heroes and felt the unity and camaraderie among the people of Asia. I look forward to the participation of Pakistani athletes and believe that at the upcoming 2025 Asian Winter Games, we will witness even more exciting moments and create even more beautiful memories together.”

The countdown ceremony was a fitting prelude to the upcoming Games, which are expected to bring together athletes from across Asia to compete in a variety of winter sports.

The 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025 is another major comprehensive international ice and snow event to be held in China after the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.

The tournament will be held in Harbin, Heilongjiang, from February 7 to 14, 2025, with a total of 6 major events, 11 sub-events, and 64 minor events.

Known as the “ice city,” Harbin is China’s “Olympic champion city” and had held the third Asian Winter Games in 1996. Preparations for the 9th Asian Winter Games are currently progressing in an orderly manner.