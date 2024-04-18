NATIONAL

Nanbais strike: Several tandoors sealed in Rawalpindi

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: The district administration of Rawalpindi on Thursday sealed dozens of tandoors and seized the equipment for observing strike against the government’s rate of naan and roti.

Nanbais locked horns with the provincial government after Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz reduced the prices of naan and roti across the province.

All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran on Wednesday announced that the nanbais would observe a shutter-down strike in Punjab and Islamabad.

Tandoors in Taxila, Gujjar Khan, Jatli, Kallar Syedan and other areas are closed. The masses have moved to bakeries to cater to their needs for bread.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi district administration has swung into action and has seized dozens of tandoors and registered cases against their owners.

All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran President Ajmal Baloch called for the release of dozens of nanbais arrested across the province as he announced the strike.

Criticising the Punjab government, Baloch said that it was inappropriate to shut down the business of one labour to give relief to the other.

He maintained that the government would not be able to provide relief to the masses using force.

The traders’ leader went on to add that the price of naan was kept at Rs20 when the flour bag was being sold at Rs10,000. The price was increased to Rs25 per naan after an increase of Rs2,000 in the price of flour bag.

 

Previous article
Pakistani student joins Chinese champions in singing “One Heart, One Dream”
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM relief package to continue at utility stores

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday decided to continue the Prime Minister (PM) relief package at Utility Stores across Pakistan. Subsidies will be maintained on...

Iranian commander says Tehran could review ‘nuclear doctrine’ amid Israeli threats

Palestinian photographer Motaz Azaiza included in Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people

India goes to polls from Friday to decide future of its democracy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.