IHC seeks govt’s report on delay in IG Police appointment

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought report from government on the delay in the appointment of the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police within two weeks.

A single-member IHC bench, comprising Chief Justice Aamir Farooq, issued the directive during the hearing of case related to a road accident in the capital city.

Justice Aamir Farooq raised concerns over the absence of a permanent IG for Islamabad and questioned Deputy Attorney General Syed Ahsan Raza about the delay. He noted that previous IGs were allowed to continue in their roles until a successor was appointed.

Expressing his frustration, Justice Farooq remarked, “Should the Ministry of Interior be responsible for the IG’s appointment? Or should we just abolish the police to ensure peace? Otherwise, situations like those in Balochistan might arise here as well.”

In response, the Deputy Attorney General informed the court that a notification for the IG’s appointment had been issued. However, Justice Farooq pointed out that both he and the Deputy Attorney General were aware of the reasons behind the delay in the IG’s appointment.

The court ordered the government to submit a report within two weeks and adjourned hearing.