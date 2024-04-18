14-member Balochistan cabinet to take oath on Friday

QUETTA: A-14 member Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said that a 14-member provincial cabinet will take oath on Friday.

In a statement issued here, the spokesperson said that Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar will administer the oath to 14 ministers in a ceremony scheduled to begin at 12noon.

Earlier the Balochistan government decided to form the provincial cabinet after Eid-ul-Fitr. Shahid Rind said that there is a consensus among the allies of the Balochistan government on the formula of cabinet formation.

“The swearing-in ceremony was scheduled a few days ago but could not be held as Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti had to fly abroad for the medical check-up of his brother,” the Balochistan government spokesperson added.

It is pertinent to mention here that except Balochistan, the cabinets have been formed in all other provinces as well the centre.