NATIONAL

14-member Balochistan cabinet to take oath on Friday

By Staff Report

QUETTA: A-14 member Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said that a 14-member provincial cabinet will take oath on Friday.

In a statement issued here, the spokesperson said that Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar will administer the oath to 14 ministers in a ceremony scheduled to begin at 12noon.

Earlier the Balochistan government decided to form the provincial cabinet after Eid-ul-Fitr. Shahid Rind said that there is a consensus among the allies of the Balochistan government on the formula of cabinet formation.

“The swearing-in ceremony was scheduled a few days ago but could not be held as Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti had to fly abroad for the medical check-up of his brother,” the Balochistan government spokesperson added.

It is pertinent to mention here that except Balochistan, the cabinets have been formed in all other provinces as well the centre.

Previous article
IHC seeks govt’s report on delay in IG Police appointment
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

‘A different agenda’ in Vietnam: Ali Azmat joins Moin Khan on...

LAHORE - In 2011 Moin Khan, challenging himself to promote a positive image of Pakistan, embarked on a unique mission. Frustrated by the predominantly...

Punjab launches ‘Himat’ and ‘Nihgaban’ cards for special persons

PM relief package to continue at utility stores

Iranian commander says Tehran could review ‘nuclear doctrine’ amid Israeli threats

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.