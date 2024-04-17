Seven terrorists killed trying to infiltrate Pak-Afghanistan in NWA

ISPR urges interim Afghan govt to ensure effective border management, deny use of Afghan soil by terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Tuesday killed at least seven terrorists, trying to infiltrate the Pak-Afghanistan border in the KP’s North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

“On 16 April 2024, movement of a group of seven terrorists, trying to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was detected by security forces in general area Spinkai, Ghulam Khan of North Waziristan District,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The statement said that the infiltrators were surrounded, effectively engaged and after an intense fire exchange, all seven territories were killed. “A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the killed terrorists,” it added.

ISPR said that Pakistan has consistently been asking the interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

“Interim Afghan government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” it added.

It further said that the security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to securing its borders and eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.

Yesterday, the military top brass had described terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan as proxies acting against Pakistan and its economic interests, especially the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), posing a threat to regional and global security.

Chairing the 264th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir directed the top military commanders to pro-actively deny any space to the terrorists, the ISPR said in a news release.

According to the ISPR, Gen Asim praised the untiring efforts of the army and the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in successfully thwarting several terrorist attacks and neutralising key terrorist commanders during the ongoing counterterrorism operations.